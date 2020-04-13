Final Fantasy VII Remake: Darts reward and how to play

How to play darts in the Final Fantasy VII Remake and the reward you'll attain for scoring 301 points in less than eight throws.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PlayStation 4 and its UK physical sales have been "admirable" thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. With lots of people playing both physical and digital copies of the much-anticipated 'remake,' here you'll discover how to play darts so you can attain a reward for getting the score of 301 in seven throws or less.

There are plenty of mini-games in the Final Fantasy VII Remake to take a break from being an (ex) solider who does nothing but look grumpy and about to cry, and darts is one of them inside Tifa's bar.

You can play this mini-game in chapter three inside the slums and you can get a reward come chapter four by scoring 301 in seven throws.

What is the darts reward in the FF7 Remake?

The darts reward for scoring 301 in seven or less throws in the Final Fantasy VII Remake is a Luck Up materia.

This reward will be given to you before the end of chapter four by Wedge for beating his high score on darts.

While the prospect of scoring 301 with fewer than eight throws may sound easy on paper, it's actually quite difficult thanks to you needing pinpoint accuracy.

How to play darts in the FF7 Remake

You can play darts in the Final Fantasy VII Remake during chapter three inside the 7th Heaven Bar.

When it comes to playing darts, the controls are quite difficult thanks to the cursor moving and being pulled all over the place.

In order to correct this to be as accurate as possible with your throws, you'll want to gently move the right thumbstick to aim rather than forcefully move it up, down, and sideways such as when controlling Cloud.

As well as gently moving the right thumbstick, you'll also want to keep an eye on the timer that changes from green to orange to red as time shortens.

Lastly, wait until the blue ring becomes much smaller around or inside the aim cursor as this will greatly improve your accuracy when throwing.

When it comes to what you want to hit, you must get 301 in seven throws or less to beat the score of Wedge.

Therefore, what you'll want to try to hit is the 20 triple ring five times (for 60 points each) and then the one single ring for the last point.