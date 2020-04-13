Quick links

Dropped by Arteta, Arsenal star could be in bigger trouble

Copenhagen's striker Viktor Fischer (L) vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 football match FC Copenhagen against Atletico...
Arsenal are reportedly interested in the Ghanaian midfielder.

(L-R) Matteo Guendouzi and David Luiz of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on October 29, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta raised eyebrows in February when he dropped Mateo Guendouzi.

He didn't only drop him from the first XI, but the French midfielder wasn't even included in the squad.

Arteta later hinted that he wasn't happy with Guendouzi's behaviour or training during Arsenal's warm weather trip to Dubai in January.

But things could get much worse for the former Lorient star.

 

That's because Arsenal are reportedly interested in a player who would undeniably cost Guendouzi quite a lot of senior football.

The North Londoners have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey in recent weeks and 90 Min claimed this past weekend that they remain keen on signing him.

Guendouzi is a good player, but Partey is a next-level player, evident by the fact he played a blinder in helping Atleti eliminate Liverpool from the Champions League last month.

Arteta is a fan of Granit Xhaka, so a deal for Partey wouldn't result in the Swiss being dropped......it would be Guendouzi.

And given that he might already be in Arteta's bad books, Guendouzi could have a bigger problem if a midfielder like Partey is signed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyan, Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal celebrate the victory and the qualification for the Final following the UEFA Europa...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

