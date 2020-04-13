Club reportedly set £22m asking price for defender with Arsenal interested

Arsenal have been linked with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus will seek £22 million for defender Daniele Rugani as Arsenal are among four clubs interested in him.

The Juve defender has long been linked with an exit from Turin.

Rugali almost left last summer but was kept on as Georginio Chiellini suffered an injury. In January, he was retained again as Merih Demiral suffered a long-term set-back.

But this summer he looks set to leave the Serie A champions.

Arsenal will make a new centre-back a top priority during the next transfer window.

David Luiz and Sokratis are both in their thirties. Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers, meanwhile, are inconsistent to say the least.

Rugani, 25, has an abundance of ability but suffers from a lack of game-time at Juve.

The Italian defender has managed just three Serie A starts this season.

Calcio claim Arsenal have competition for his signature from Napoli, Roma and Zenit.

Rugani reportedly earns around £60,000 per week at Juve which is said to be a stumbling block for the likes of Roma, Napoli and Zenit.

But as far as Premier League wages go, Rugani earns a relatively modest sum comparatively and the Gunners have the finances to pull off a deal.