Club President vows to keep hold of Spurs and Liverpool-linked Depay

The Dutchman was linked with a move to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur before his injury.

Memphis Depay had the worst possible December as it was confirmed that he would miss the rest of the season as well as the Euros due to an ACL injury.

The Dutchman had a fantastic start to the season scoring 14 times in 18 games. Depay, after his underwhelming spell in the Premier League with Manchester United, has been remarkable for Olympique Lyon scoring 53 goals and providing 43 assists in 134 appearances.

His performances made top clubs stand up and take notice and CalcioMercato claimed last November that Liverpool and Tottenham were interested in signing him.

The former PSV man will have just a year left on his contract this summer and he could potentially be available for a lot cheaper than the £43.7 million that Lyon reportedly wanted for him.

However, Lyon's President Jean-Michel Aulas took to Twitter yesterday to talk about Depay's future and the Frenchman vowed to do everything he can to keep hold of his star attacker.

@OL @Juninhope08 @Memphis J’espère vraiment que Memphis va rester longtemps dans la famille OL je fais vraiment tout pour cela : Memphis sait ce que je fais pour j’ai confiance en Memphis #lelyonMemphis — Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) April 12, 2020

Aulas said: "I really hope Memphis will stay in the OL family for a long time I'll really do everything for that: Memphis knows what I do for I trust Memphis"

It will be interesting to see what Depay and Lyon do this summer considering everything that's going on in the world right now. Transfer fees are likely to take a hit but Lyon will be taking a huge risk to let him enter the final year of his contract.

Tottenham are in desperate need for a new striker, someone who can play with or instead of Harry Kane. Depay's numbers at Lyon speak for itself and if he can be available for a bargain price, Mourinho should make it a point to land him in the summer.