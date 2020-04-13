The Carole Baskin TikTok dance explained - it really is savage!

If you, like everyone in the world right now, hate Carole Baskin, then you have to watch the hilarious new TikTok dance!

With everyone in lockdown and turning to Netflix for entertainment, the newest show that everyone is watching is Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, and if you haven't watched it, where have you been? The show explores the bizarre big cat breeding trade in America, with people competing to be the best big cat zoo in America.

A secret new episode has just been released on Netflix. And you know what that means, yes, more Carole Baskin.

Carole might be one of the hated people in the world right now, as her character from the documentary has gone viral all over social media. People are now even turning to TikTok to mock her!

Who is Carole Baskin?

Carole Baskin is one of the key characters in the new Tiger King documentary. She is an American animal rights activist and owner of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary in Florida.

She is also the enemy of Joe Exotic, the main character in Tiger King, as throughout the show Carole tries to shut down Joe's park, saying it is illegal and goes against animal rights laws. So in retaliation, Joe claims that Carole killed her own husband!

Carole has become the most hated character in the show, with everyone mocking her obsession with her big cats, the way she dresses and even claiming that the rumours that she killed her husband and fed them to the Tigers is true!

What is the Carole Baskin TikTok dance?

So with everyone in combined hatred towards Carole, there was only one thing left to do, make a TikTok dance!

The dance involves someone dressing up as Joe Exotic, the arch enemy of Carole Baskin in the Tiger King documentary and dancing to a remix of Megan Thee Stallion's song Savage.

The new version of the song sees TikTokers in agreement that Carole did in fact kill her husband, with the lyrics saying: "Carole Baskin. Killed her husband, wacked him. Can't convince me that it didn't happen. Fed him to Tigers, they snackin'. What's happening'. Carole Baskin."

There is also a dance that goes with the song, and everyone on TikTok is doing it right now!

Did Carole actually kill her husband?

There is no evidence that Carole did actually kill her husband, it's merely just speculation. But it does seem kind of weird that he just disappeared one day and was never found. And TikTokers certainly think she did!

And the Twitter reactions to Carole Baskin are just as hilarious!

People are also taking to Twitter to express their pure hatred towards Carole Baskin. It's safe to say she is definitely the most hated person on the internet right now.

