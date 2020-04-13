Bamford says one Leeds team-mate was inconsistent last season

The Leeds United loanee looks a different player now according to one of his team-mates.

Patrick Bamford has hailed the improvement of Leeds United team-mate Jack Harrison.

The Whites brought Harrison back to Elland Road on another season-long loan from Manchester City last summer.

In his first season, the Leeds winger managed only four goals and four assists from 42 games across all competitions.

This time around, the 23-year-old has five goals and set up seven in 37 Championship games.

He is definitely a sharper player for Marcelo Bielsa this season in comparison to last, and Bamford admits that he looks a totally different prospect.

He said to Leeds Live: "Look at him last year to this year, you could see he had the quality with the odd bits and bobs and had the potential. This year, he looks like a different player for me.

"He's confident, he's having more of an end result, more reliable for what will come. It will either be a good cross or a shot. Last year that wasn't the case. I think he's up there as well."

Bamford is right. Harrison was very inconsistent last season and barring the odd moment of magic, like his assist at Pride Park during the playoff victory over Derby County, he was perhaps a disappointment overall, but he's made amends this time around how fans of the West Yorkshire club would love to see him stay on a permanent basis beyond the end of his loan.