Arsenal-linked star faster than Aubameyang could leave - report

Arsenal are reportedly interested in the Real Madrid defender.

The Daily Mail have reported that Arsenal-linked Achraf Hakimi could leave Real Madrid this summer.

On Saturday, Bladi.net claimed that the Gunners were among the clubs interested in the 21-year-old defender.

Hakimi, who came through Real's academy, has dazzled during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

And according to The Mail, the Bundesliga side are 'very keen' to sign him on a permanent basis.

But the report reiterates Arsenal's interest and claims that the player could wish to leave the Spanish capital if crunch talks with Zinedine Zidane reveal that the French manager still rates Dani Carvajal as his first-choice right-back.

Would he be a good signing for Arsenal?

In a word, yes.

Hakimi is the quickest player in Bundesliga history, making him quicker than former Dortmund star and current Emirates Stadium hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Not only that, but he can clearly defend, evident by his success in Germany since 2018.

Hector Bellerin has been linked with a move away and the speculation about Hakimi makes a bit more sense because of the Spaniard's uncertain future.