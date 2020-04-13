Quick links

Arsenal-linked star faster than Aubameyang could leave - report

Achraf Hakimi of Borussia Dortmund looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on August 26, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany.
Arsenal are reportedly interested in the Real Madrid defender.

The Daily Mail have reported that Arsenal-linked Achraf Hakimi could leave Real Madrid this summer.

On Saturday, Bladi.net claimed that the Gunners were among the clubs interested in the 21-year-old defender.

Hakimi, who came through Real's academy, has dazzled during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

And according to The Mail, the Bundesliga side are 'very keen' to sign him on a permanent basis.

 

But the report reiterates Arsenal's interest and claims that the player could wish to leave the Spanish capital if crunch talks with Zinedine Zidane reveal that the French manager still rates Dani Carvajal as his first-choice right-back.

Would he be a good signing for Arsenal?

In a word, yes.

Hakimi is the quickest player in Bundesliga history, making him quicker than former Dortmund star and current Emirates Stadium hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Not only that, but he can clearly defend, evident by his success in Germany since 2018.

Hector Bellerin has been linked with a move away and the speculation about Hakimi makes a bit more sense because of the Spaniard's uncertain future.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

