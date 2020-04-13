Answer: I Have 6 Eggs Riddle explained - the puzzle breaking the internet!

From Facebook to Instagram to WhatsApp and crossword puzzles with your nan, riddles are quickly becoming the most popular way to kill time during self-isolation.

Not only are puzzles and riddles fun and interactive but there is often more than one correct answer depending on someones interpretation.

Everything changes once you see how different people interpret the same simple question, and it quickly raises questions as to how well you really knew your 'so-called' best friend.

The latest riddle to ping between WhatsApp groups quicker than Tiger King memes is the 'I Have 6 Eggs Riddle'. Here's an explanation of the riddle and all of the possible outcomes.

It's never as simple as you think...

I Have 6 Eggs Riddle broke down

The question for this riddle is seemingly very simple - which should raise alarm bells from the start. The riddle reads:

I have 6 eggs. I broke 2, I cooked 2 and ate 2. How many eggs do I have?

Have a think about the possible answer before continuing to scroll with this article. The answers are coming up next and we don't want to slap you in the face with any sudden spoilers.

Now for the tricky bit...

I Have 6 Eggs: Answer

The most popular answer (and we say this because people always refuse to believe the internet and there is also no official answer given) is six.

You would have 6 eggs left based on the grammar on the riddle.

Explanation: The answer is six because of the use of past and present tense in the riddle.

The riddle states that you have 6 eggs, which is using a present clause. It then goes on to state that you broke, cooked and ate a number of eggs. This is using a past clause. The words 'broke', 'cooked' and 'ate' are all past tense, therefore implying that these eggs are separate to the six that you have. Basically, you have six eggs. You did something with some other eggs previously. So now you still have six eggs in hand.

Extra explanation:

It doesn't matter how many eggs were broken, cooked or ate, as this is in the past. The riddle could have said that you broke 100 eggs, cooked 1 and ate 1, or any other combination, and the answer would still remain as six. If the riddle read: I had 6 eggs. I broke 2, I cooked 2 and ate 2. How many eggs do I have? then the answer would be different.

I Have 6 Eggs: Why most people will argue the answer is 4

The other most common answers are four and 0. The answer 0 is attainted by assuming that you lose 2 eggs to breaking them, you lose 2 more eggs to cooking them and a final 2 eggs to eating them. This in incorrect.

The smarter cookies then think that they have cracked the riddle by assuming that the two broken eggs are the same eggs used to cook and eat. This is where the answer four comes from.

However, if you've come up the answer four answer then you've simply fell victim to the riddle, which distracts you from the grammar with the logic of how eggs are used to broken, cooked and eaten.

If you're answering four or zero then you're answer the riddle: I had 6 eggs. I broke 2, I cooked 2 and ate 2.... which is a different riddle altogether.

And who said isolation wasn't egg-citing...

