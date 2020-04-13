A Fish Called Wanda film locations: Welcome to London in 1988

A Fish Called Wanda aired on the BBC over the Easter Weekend, leaving fans reminiscing about the filming locations.

Nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, when it was first released in 1988, A Fish Called Wanda was an instant hit with movie critics and fans alike.

Other late 80s hits may have gone onto cement themselves into cult-hero popularity but there's no doubt that fans across the UK were more than happy when they spotted the crime-comedy film on the BBC over the 2020 Easter Weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the film, including those iconic filming locations.

A Fish Called Wanda: Awards

The 1988 classic has a 7.5/10 score on IMDB, 80 Metascore rating and 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Besides alternative and quirky movie rating websites, however, the films also scored big with awards, as Kevin Kline claimed the Best Supporting Actor award at the 1989 Oscars.

Three more nominations came at the awards in the form of Best Director (Charles Crichton), Best Writing and Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen.

Other significant winning awards include:

Golden Globes Best Actor: John Cleese

Golden Globes Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Michael Palin

A Fish Called Wanda: Film locations

The film - quite obviously - was filmed across London, although we can pin point a few of the key scenes.

The lock-up in the railway arch is located at Culvert Place, SW11, which is in Battersea, London.

George's apartment is Aubrey House on Maiden Avenue, very close to Paddington Station and the famous Lord's Cricket Ground.

Archie Leach's house is filmed from Tudor Court, 10 The Mount, Esher, Surrey.

The prison where they visit George is the former HMP Oxford, which has now partly been converted into a boutique hotel and is known as the 'prison hotel' in London.

Archie's office is in New Square.

As the gang's escape in a Mercedes at the start of the film, the shot is taken from Clerkenwell Green.

Mrs Coady lives at Onslow Gardens, SW7.

The near-end scenes of Archie leaving the court is the exterior of The Royal Courts of Justice in Holborn, London.

Twickenham Film Studios, St Margarets, Twickenham, was used for all studio shots.

The pet cemetery is filmed at Silvermere Haven, Byfleet Road, Cobham, Surrey.

The final scene takes place at Heathrow Airport.

How to watch A Fish Called Wanda

A Fish Called Wanda aired on Sunday, April 12th on BBC One. Unfortunately, however, the film is not on the BBC iPlayer.

The film is not on Netflix, either. The only way to stream the film is via Google Play and YouTube at a rental cost of £2.49.