£23m star suggests he'd be Arsenal's best signing when window opens

Evan N'Dicka has been linked with a transfer to Arsenal.

Evan N'Dicka appears to have dropped a big hint that he'd consider a move to Arsenal when the transfer window opens.

Back in March, Sky Sports reported the Gunners' interest in the Eintracht Frankfurt defender.

There appear to be several clubs chasing him but Arsenal seem to be keen.

And the interest might be mutual, going by N'Dicka's social media activity.

An Instagram account called TeamBukayoSaka posted a poll, asking its followers who Arsenal's best signing would be.

The 20-year-old Frenchman was one of four options, along with Layvin Kurzawa, Houssem Aouar and Corentin Tolisso.

And N'Dicka himself has seemingly voted for himself in the poll, strengthening the suggestion that he'd be open to a move to North London.

Evan N’Dicka is desperate to become a Gunner! pic.twitter.com/borE2YRBHJ — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) April 11, 2020

It was a poll with Ndicka and 3 other players and the question was who would be Arsenal's best signing? Ndicka chose himself — evan 》 (@afcevan) April 11, 2020

It remains to be seen when the transfer window is going to open following the global health crisis which has seen European football suspended for the foreseeable future.

But once it opens, it wouldn't be a surprise if N'Dicka - valued at £23 million by the German club - to Arsenal intensifies.