£23m star suggests he'd be Arsenal's best signing when window opens

Evan N'Dicka has been linked with a transfer to Arsenal.

Evan N'Dicka appears to have dropped a big hint that he'd consider a move to Arsenal when the transfer window opens.

Back in March, Sky Sports reported the Gunners' interest in the Eintracht Frankfurt defender.

There appear to be several clubs chasing him but Arsenal seem to be keen.

And the interest might be mutual, going by N'Dicka's social media activity.

 

An Instagram account called TeamBukayoSaka posted a poll, asking its followers who Arsenal's best signing would be.

The 20-year-old Frenchman was one of four options, along with Layvin Kurzawa, Houssem Aouar and Corentin Tolisso.

And N'Dicka himself has seemingly voted for himself in the poll, strengthening the suggestion that he'd be open to a move to North London.

It remains to be seen when the transfer window is going to open following the global health crisis which has seen European football suspended for the foreseeable future.

But once it opens, it wouldn't be a surprise if N'Dicka - valued at £23 million by the German club - to Arsenal intensifies.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

