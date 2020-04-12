‘World-class player’ too good for Arsenal, claims compatriot

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is an important player for Arsenal.

Pierre Alain Mounguengui, the president of Gabon's football association (FEGAFOOT), has suggested to ESPN FC that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Mounguengui believes that Aubameyang is a world-class player, and that the Gabon international striker and his compatriot is too good to play for Arsenal.

Mounguengui told ESPN about Aubameyang: "I don't want to say that Arsenal aren't ambitious, but Arsenal don't have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned.

”So if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he'd definitely find his place there.

"On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world, but the advice I give to him is to continue to work and to attract the attention of the biggest clubs and the most ambitious clubs."

Stats

Aubameyang has been on the books of Arsenal since January 2018 when he moved from Borussia Dortmund for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £56 million.

According to WhoScored, the striker scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 13 Premier League matches for the Gunners during the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

Last season, Aubameyang scored 22 goals and provided five assists in the league and scored eight goals and provided two assists in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

The 30-year-old striker has scored 17 goals and provided one assist in the Premier League and has scored three goals in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.