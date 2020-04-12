West Ham target admits he's studying Dani Alves and Liverpool star in lockdown

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Dion Sanderson.

Wolverhampton Wanderers may have high hopes for Dion Sanderson, but they'll have to fend off some interest in him this summer.

Sanderson, 20, has come up through the ranks with his hometown club, but has made just one first-team appearance for the club and has now gone on loan to Cardiff City.

His displays in South Wales have been attracting attention, with Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Norwich City and West Ham United keen according to the Daily Mail.

Sanderson may yet have a chance to play for Wolves next season, but if another club can offer him first-team action, it may well tempt him into leaving Molineux.

West Ham fans may not be too familiar with Sanderson, but he's able to play at right back and centre back and he's big and strong at 6ft 2in tall whilst also possessing impressive pace.

Sanderson, like all footballers in the country, is in lockdown due to the global pandemic, and he has been speaking to the Daily Mail about his time indoors.

The youngster has admitted that he is actually watching footage of two big-name stars to help his game, with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and ex-Barcelona hero Dani Alves on his list.

West Ham fans would no doubt love to see a player like Van Dijk or Alves arrive, and if Sanderson has his wish, he may just reach that level one day.

“It's very important to keep the mind active as well as the body. It has been said a lot about football that it is played in the brain,” said Sanderson. “What I do is I look back at my previous games and analyse myself, what I could do better, what I need to work on.”

“Even watching other players for example. I watch defenders in my positions such as Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Dani Alves at Sao Paulo. I study how they play the game, what they do and try to add it into my game. It's very important to keep the mind ticking as well as the body,” he added.