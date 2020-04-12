Quick links

‘Back soon’: Andrea Radrizzani sends fresh tweet to Leeds United fans

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in the dug out area before the game
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are aiming for automatic promotion.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has just sent a message to the fans on Twitter.

The Italian businessman has wished the Leeds fans Happy Easter and urged them to stay at home amid the global health crisis and the lockdown rules.

Radrizzani has assured the Elland Road faithful that they will be enjoying football very soon, and that the team will be back to playing and trying their best to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

 

Automatic promotion push

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham and will be determined to get the job done once the season resumes.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Leeds have not played in the Premier League since 2004, and they will be a brilliant addition to the top flight of English football.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

