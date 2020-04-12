‘Back soon’: Andrea Radrizzani sends fresh tweet to Leeds United fans

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are aiming for automatic promotion.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has just sent a message to the fans on Twitter.

The Italian businessman has wished the Leeds fans Happy Easter and urged them to stay at home amid the global health crisis and the lockdown rules.

Radrizzani has assured the Elland Road faithful that they will be enjoying football very soon, and that the team will be back to playing and trying their best to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Happy Easter (at home) to all @LUFC fans. Its a difficult time for everyone, stay strong and stay safe. Enjoy today we will back soon to celebrate goals at Elland Road all together with more pleasure and determination then ever to get what we want and deserve #MOT #StayHome — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) April 12, 2020

Automatic promotion push

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham and will be determined to get the job done once the season resumes.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Leeds have not played in the Premier League since 2004, and they will be a brilliant addition to the top flight of English football.