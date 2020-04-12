Tottenham Hotspur’s reported stance on £600k-a-week Everton target

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been linked with Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

According to Sport, Tottenham Hotspur have decided not to pursue their interest in Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed of interest in Bale from Tottenham and their Premier League rivals Manchester United.

However, according to the report, both Spurs and the Red Devils have cooled down their interest in the Wales international winger due to his wage demands.

According to The Mirror, the 30-year-old earns £600,000 per week as salary at Madrid.

Door opens for Everton?

According to 90min.com, Everton are interested in signing Bale from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Given that the Welshman is a former Spurs player, Bale would have been tempted to move to the North London outfit, but if Tottenham are not willing to meet his wage demands, then it does open the door for Everton.

The Toffees are an ambitious club, and their manager Carlo Ancelotti knows Bale from his time at Madrid.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.