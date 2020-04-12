Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly have to break transfer record for player Ashley Cole loves

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

According to 90min.com, Leicester City want as much as £75 million for Ben Chilwell, meaning that Tottenham Hotspur will have to make him their most expensive signing.

The Express reported in February that Tottenham are interested in signing Chilwell from Premier League rivals Leicester in the summer transfer window.

The report claimed that Spurs are monitoring the 23-year-old left-back, and it seems that the North London outfit will have to cough up a lot of money to secure the services of the England international.

Leicester are willing to sell Chilwell, but they want a hefty transfer fee of £75 million, according to 90min.com.

Tanguy Ndombele is Tottenham’s most expensive every signing, with the North London outfit having paid an initial transfer fee of £55 million to Lyon last summer, according to The Telegraph.

Unlikely summer transfer

Amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it is hard to see too many clubs spend a lot of money on a single player.

It is very unlikely that Tottenham will be willing to spend £75m on Chilwell - who is rated highly by former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole - this summer.

Cole told talkSPORT about Chilwell in December 2019: “I would love to see him at Chelsea. He’s doing really, really well at Leicester.

“He’s enjoying the way Brendan plays and his system; he’s got that licence to attack. When he’s played for England he’s played well – in his last game he got three assists.

“He’s shown quality not just on the ball, but one-on-one he can defend and he likes to defend. I think he’s quality and I’ve heard he’s a Chelsea fan, too, so I would like to see him here.”