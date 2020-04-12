‘Time has probably gone’: Peter Crouch shares chat with West Ham midfielder

West Ham United central midfielder Mark Noble has not played for the England senior side.

Peter Crouch has stated in The Daily Mail that he is surprised that West Ham United central midfielder Mark Noble has not earned an England cap.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur striker has raved about Noble, and has said that he recently spoke to the 32-year-old about his lack of chances for England.

Noble has been on the books of West Ham his entire professional club football career so far, and played at the Under-16, Under-17, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 levels for England, but he did not get a chance for the senior side.

Crouch wrote in The Daily Mail: “But the one man who I'm amazed never got near the senior squad is Mark Noble.

“He's been so consistent over the last decade, a really solid Premier League player who has never shirked a battle as West Ham's captain.

“I spoke to him recently about not playing for England and he was relaxed about it, saying he knows his time has probably gone.

"It's strange that some others who have not been able to match his consistency will have had their opportunity. Mark deserved a cap.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Noble has scored four goals and provided one assist in 26 Premier League appearances for West Ham so far this season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Felipe Anderson future

Meanwhile, according to The Mirror, West Ham could listen to offers for Felipe Anderson.

Italian club Napoli are reported to be interested in signing Anderson from the Hammers in the summer transfer window as a potential replacement for Jose Callejon.

The report has also claimed that West Ham manager David Moyes wants to sign four or five new players this summer.

Amid the current economic uncertainty, not many clubs will be willing to - or able to - spend too much money this summer on new players.