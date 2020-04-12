The Nest: When is episode 5 on TV? Schedule change means viewers could miss series finale!

The Nest has been captivating viewers on BBC One but the series finale will arrive when some least expect it.

The BBC has always been adept at producing some top-quality drama series and their latest addition, The Nest, has proven to be a real treat.

The gripping series has captivated viewers since late March and we're slowly winding our way, through a myriad of twists and turns, towards the show's series finale.

However, episodes 1-4 of the series have arrived in the typical Sunday night slot, the series finale is arriving at a different time and it has the potential to throw some audience members.

But just when is episode 5 of The Nest set to air on BBC One?

FILMING LOCATION: You can visit the stunning waterfall location in The Nest

The Nest on BBC One

The Nest, which got underway at 9pm on Sunday, March 22nd, tells the story of Dan (Martin Compston) and Emily (Sophie Rundle).

They are a wealthy couple who are having difficulties having children. The pair have tried everything to have a baby but have found no success.

Their final opportunity presents itself in the form of Kaya, an 18-year-old girl from the other end of the class divide who agrees to act as a surrogate for the couple. But can they really trust her?

Throughout the majority of the series, episodes have arrived on Sunday evenings but for the fifth and final episode, there's a change to the usual routine.

When is episode 5 of The Nest on TV

Episode 5 of The Nest arrives on Monday, April 13th.

The episode comes six days earlier than many would expect, breaking the Sunday-night routine that the show has got into.

The reason for the sooner-than-expected episode is due to it being Easter Monday, a bank holiday.

It's also good for fans who won't have to wait quite as long to discover what happens with Dan, Emily, Kaya and the baby at the heart of the story.

In case you miss it

If, for whatever reason, you can't watch on Monday, April 13th, the series finale and all previous episodes of The Nest will be available to stream via BBC iPlayer for three months after the episode airs.

If you're curious, The Nest is being replaced on Sunday nights from April 19th by Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Killing Eve series 3.