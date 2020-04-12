SkySports pundit says reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target is ‘world class’

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Chelsea winger Willian.

Paul Merson has raved about reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Willian on Skysports.com.

The former Arsenal star believes that the Chelsea attacking midfielder is world class.

According to TEAMtalk, bitter North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing the Brazil international on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

The 31-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season.

Merson wrote on Skysports.com: “But Willian is world class, and Chelsea have not got a lot of world-class players. Willian has been outstanding, he could play for Manchester City tomorrow.

“There will be teams queuing around the block to sign him. He's a special player and for me, Chelsea have dropped one by letting it get to this situation.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Willian has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

The Brazilian has also scored one goal and provided one assist in seven Champions league games for the Blues this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch has praised Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and Watford custodian Heurelho Gomes.

Gomes, 39, was at Spurs from 2008 until 2014, while Football.London has claimed that Pope could be an option for Spurs in the summer transfer window.

Crouch told The Daily Mail when asked about goalkeepers he hated facing: “You learn a lot about them in shooting practice and Burnley's Nick Pope was as good as anyone I had ever faced.

"There would be times when you made contact and just assume your shot was going to whistle past him but he'd somehow get a hand to it. He deserves his place in the England squad.

"David James and Heurelho Gomes were also outstanding. 'Jamo' got a lot of criticism through his career but his ability was top class. I was with Gomes at Tottenham and he surprised me with how good he was.”