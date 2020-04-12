Senior Leeds United official gives verdict on Sunderland documentary

Leeds United are in the Championship, while Sunderland are in League One.

Leeds United Chief Executive Angus Kinnear has given his take on the new Netflix series on Sunderland in The Yorkshire Evening Post.

The second series of ‘Sunderland 'Til I Die’ was recently released on Netflix, with the documentary following the Black Cats over the course of the 2018-19 campaign.

Leeds CEO Kinnear has given his take on the documentary and the senior management team at the Black Cats.

Kinnear wrote in The Yorkshire Evening Post: “For those in lockdown who need a football fix, the second series of ‘Sunderland till I die’ makes entertaining viewing.

“From a personal perspective I empathised with the new management team’s dual challenge of returning a huge club to its former glories, while simultaneously taking part in a fly-on-the-wall documentary and maintaining any semblance of professional credibility.

“I also noted with interest the revelation that other Championship CEO’s have their own, club-funded, cryochambers.”

Meanwhile, Leeds central defender Liam Cooper has given his take on his teammate Kalvin Phillips getting a red card against Queens Park Rangers earlier this year.

The English midfielder was sent off in the 88th minute during the Whites’ 1-0 defeat to QPR away from home at Loftus Road in London in the Championship on January 18, 2020.

Cooper told Sky Sports: "I couldn't look at him when he got sent off! But I think, even if we were 1-0 up, Kalvin would still make that tackle.

"If you take that part out of his game you take out a lot of him. He plays on the edge sometimes, and that's like some of the best players in the world. It can be a very good attribute to have."

Cooper and Phillips have also spoken about losing weight since Marcelo Bielsa was appointed the Leeds head coach in the summer of 2018.

Cooper told Sky Sports: "Fitness-wise for me it's been unbelievable. When I signed I was weighing in around 92kg, now I'm more like 81kg.”

Phillips told Sky Sports: “He is relentless, especially with his weight targets and how he goes about training every day.

“I never thought he would improve me as much as he has. He is on my case about my weight all the time!”

Automatic promotion challenge

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

The Whites are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham and will be determined to get the job done once the season resumes.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.