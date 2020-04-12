Report: West Ham want cut-price deal for Tottenham contract rebel amid recent demand

West Ham United reportedly want Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier.

According to the Daily Star (back page, 12/04), Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier is wanted by West Ham United amid concerns over his contract.

It's claimed that West Ham are closely monitoring Dier's situation, as they believe there's a chance of a cut-price deal at the end of the season – whenever that may be.

Dier is out of contract in 2021, and if Spurs can't tie him down to new terms, then they may be tempted to cash in this summer rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

West Ham are now eyeing a move, believing they could keep him in London with a move to the East end, but Tottenham will surely fight to keep him.

The 26-year-old turned in some strong displays before the global health crisis caused football to be suspended, with Jose Mourinho deploying him in defence.

The Star recently noted that Dier wants assurances that he will be played at centre back moving forward before signing a new contract, with that positional demand believed to be the main hold-up.

West Ham have a similar player in midfield in Declan Rice, so maybe they could give Dier the playing time in defence that he's looking for over the coming years.

Yet with relations between Daniel Levy and West Ham not exactly perfect, it may not be an easy move to pull off for the Hammers – especially if they're expecting a cut-price deal.