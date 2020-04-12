Report: West Ham want £28m defender, but could be gazumped by Manchester City

West Ham United reportedly fancy Marseille's Boubacar Kamara.

According to The Express, West Ham United are interested in signing Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara – but Manchester City may yet swoop in for him.

It's claimed that West Ham have been scouting Kamara this season, and would be interested in signing him having impressed for Marseille.

However, Pep Guardiola and co at Manchester City are also keen, and may launch a £28million bid to gazump the Hammers and bring Kamara to the Etihad Stadium.

Marseille allegedly fear financial issues due to the global pandemic, and have brought in Paul Aldridge to help sell players to English clubs – and Kamara may go as a result.

A move to City may be more appealing than West Ham, but at least the Hammers can offer greater first-team opportunities, which is important for the youngster.

Kamara is just 20, but has racked up 28 appearances under Andre Villas-Boas this season, and whilst he is predominantly a centre back, he can also play in holding midfield.

Kamara isn't tall at just 6ft tall, but he is quick and technically-gifted for a centre back, so it's no great surprise that Pep Guadiola wants him at City.

West Ham may view him as a replacement for Issa Diop in the heart of their defence should he move on, but their hopes of signing him have certainly taken a hit with City interested too.