Report: West Ham battling London rivals for £10m striker, Moyes already knows him

West Ham United and Crystal Palace reportedly want Josh Maja.

According to The Sun, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are interested in bringing Bordeaux striker Josh Maja back to English football.

It's claimed that both clubs are looking into the possibility of signing Maja, with a £10million fee mentioned for the forward this summer.

Palace wanted Maja when he left Sunderland for Bordeaux in January 2019, so it's no great surprise to see Roy Hodgson and co look to land him again.

West Ham allegedly want to bring in a new attacker this summer, and a young Englishman like Maja fits the bill for David Moyes and co.

Moyes was at Sunderland when Maja was coming through, and bringing in a striker who can support Sebastien Haller without breaking the bank makes Maja potentially ideal.

The 21-year-old has impressed for Bordeaux this season, scoring six goals in 21 league games this season despite only six of those appearances coming as a starter.

Maja was born in London and spent time with Palace and Fulham as a kid, so a return to the capital may well be appealing having developed his game in France.

Bordeaux would be making a decent profit in just 18 months, and we could see a real battle between the two London clubs for Maja's signature this summer – whenever the transfer window actually opens.