Report: Tottenham ace having doubts amid Mourinho stance, Spurs missed medical issue

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has an uncertain future.

According to L'Equipe and Get French Football News, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is doubting that he will be with the club for a second season.

The French newspaper have run a lengthy report about Ndombele's situation, focusing on how he was taken out for a run by Jose Mourinho in midweek despite the social distancing restrictions in place.

Ndombele was allegedly 'surprised' by Mourinho's demands, but obeyed the orders. Additionally, the Frenchman is claimed to be 'genuinely affected' by Mourinho's up-and-down treatment of him and is sceptical of his role in the Spurs team.

Tottenham's record signing has also allegedly suffered dental problems this season, something Spurs had failed to detect when they signed Ndombele from Lyon last summer.

The report states that Ndombele doesn't see himself at Tottenham next season, but the global health crisis means spending will likely be down this summer, and a move away may be a little difficult.

This isn't how it was supposed to go for Spurs and Ndombele. When Mauricio Pochettino signed him, he was the big-money coup that Tottenham fans had wanted, given the competition for his signature and his superb displays for Lyon.

His skillset made him look like the ideal Moussa Dembele replacement, but fitness issues have curtailed his impact, and his future now looks unclear.

Spurs fans won't want to see Ndombele go given his huge talent and potential, but this is now a situation to keep a close eye on this summer amid these claims from France.