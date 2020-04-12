Quick links

Report: Top Arsenal now target now wants to join Real Madrid instead

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig
Arsenal may well miss out on Dayot Upamecano to Real Madrid.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig

According to AS, RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is pushing for a move to Real Madrid this summer after learning of their interest in signing him.

It's claimed that Zinedine Zidane has singled out Upamecano as a priority target for Real whenever the transfer window opens, given the uncertainty over that aspect of football right now.

Upamecano is out of contract in 2021, meaning Leipzig may be under pressure to sell the French centre back if they can't convince him to sign a new deal this summer.

 

That currently seems unlikely, with Real's interest seemingly turning Upamecano's head, and the German side have already started looking for replacements.

Real also have history with Upamecano's agency, as they also represent Toni Kroos, with Real potentially having an advantage in the race to sign the defender.

Arsenal had been strongly linked with Upamecano, with Bleacher Report claiming that the Gunners know Upamecano wants to join a bigger club this summer.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig

Whether Arsenal are more appealing than Leipzig right now will be up to Upamecano, but Real offer a major jump to a European powerhouse.

Arsenal may find it difficult to compete with Real for his signature as a result, and it may just force Mikel Arteta and co to look elsewhere.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

