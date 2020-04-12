Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Player who struggles with Arsenal fans open to summer exit

Subhankar Mondal
Hector Bellerin of Arsenal and Christian Benteke of Aston Villa
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is reportedly in demand.

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal and Richarlison of Evertonn during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at the Emirates Stadium on September 23, 2018 in London, United...

According to Marca, Hector Bellerin is open to leaving Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Inter Milan are interested in signing Bellerin from Arsenal this summer.

The report has added that the 25-year-old right-back - who has struggles with fans at the Emirates Stadium when his performances have not been great, according to comments by former manager Unai Emery to The London Evening Standard in November 2019 - is open to leaving the Gunners at the end of the season and would be willing to consider offers.

 

Arsenal stay

Bellerin has had injury issues at Arsenal, and even if the season resumes soon, he will not be at his best.

The 25-year-old has been on the books of the Gunners since 2011, and the Spain international is a very good right-back who would be an asset for head coach Mikel Arteta next season and beyond.

According to WhoScored, the right-back has made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League and has played thrice in the Europa League for the Gunners so far this season.

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 22, 2019 in St Albans, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

