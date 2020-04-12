Report: Player who struggles with Arsenal fans open to summer exit

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is reportedly in demand.

According to Marca, Hector Bellerin is open to leaving Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Inter Milan are interested in signing Bellerin from Arsenal this summer.

The report has added that the 25-year-old right-back - who has struggles with fans at the Emirates Stadium when his performances have not been great, according to comments by former manager Unai Emery to The London Evening Standard in November 2019 - is open to leaving the Gunners at the end of the season and would be willing to consider offers.

Arsenal stay

Bellerin has had injury issues at Arsenal, and even if the season resumes soon, he will not be at his best.

The 25-year-old has been on the books of the Gunners since 2011, and the Spain international is a very good right-back who would be an asset for head coach Mikel Arteta next season and beyond.

According to WhoScored, the right-back has made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League and has played thrice in the Europa League for the Gunners so far this season.