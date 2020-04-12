Quick links

Report names club Brazilian star linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur keen on

Jordan Pickford of Everton fails to save a shot from Willian of Chelsea (not pictured) which leads to the third goal for Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and...
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted Chelsea winger Willian.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.

Willian is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, and there is no surprise that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the attacking midfielder.

According to TEAMtalk, both Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in securing the services of the Brazil international on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

The 31-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, is one of the best players in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he would be a brilliant signing on a free transfer this summer.

 

With the economic uncertainty amid the global health crisis and clubs unlikely to spend a lot of money on new players, Willian would be a bargain signing for Arsenal or Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

However, Spurs and the Gunners could be set for disappointment, if a report from Italy is to be believed.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AS Roma are interested in signing Willian this summer.

Willian of Chelsea during the UEFA Europa League Group L match between Chelsea and PAOK at Stamford Bridge on November 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

The report in the Italian publication has stated that Willian - as well his Chelsea teammate Pedro - has been proposed to the Italian club.

It has been claimed that Wilian is keen on a move to Roma, but their high wages could pose a problem for the Serie A outfit.

Willian of Chelsea (L) and Kortney Hause of Wolves (R) battle for possession during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux on...

