Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Manager keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur player permanently, one problem

Subhankar Mondal
Erik Lamela, Danny Rose and Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during training on March 9, 2018 in Enfield, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Danny Rose is on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur.

Danny Rose celebration at the end of the match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur FC, corresponding to the week 6 of the UEFA Champions League, played at the Camp Nou Stadium on...

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce wants to make Danny Rose’s loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur permanent.

Rose joined Newcastle on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old left-back is scheduled to stay at the Magpies until the end of the season.

The Chronicle has claimed that Newcastle boss Bruce is keen on making the England international’s loan deal permanent, but wages will play a major factor and could be a problem.

 

Stats

Rose made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League and played four times in the Champions League for Tottenham this season before his loan move to Newcastle in January, according to WhoScored.

Before football was suspended in England due to the global health crisis, the left-back made four starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Magpies, according to WhoScored.

A permanent move to Newcastle would make sense for Rose, as it seems that he is not rated very highly by Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho.

Manager of Newcastle United F.C. Steve Bruce attends pre-match press conference of Premier League Asia Trophy on July 19, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch