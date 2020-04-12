Report: Manager keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur player permanently, one problem

Danny Rose is on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce wants to make Danny Rose’s loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur permanent.

Rose joined Newcastle on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old left-back is scheduled to stay at the Magpies until the end of the season.

The Chronicle has claimed that Newcastle boss Bruce is keen on making the England international’s loan deal permanent, but wages will play a major factor and could be a problem.

Stats

Rose made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League and played four times in the Champions League for Tottenham this season before his loan move to Newcastle in January, according to WhoScored.

Before football was suspended in England due to the global health crisis, the left-back made four starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Magpies, according to WhoScored.

A permanent move to Newcastle would make sense for Rose, as it seems that he is not rated very highly by Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho.