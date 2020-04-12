Quick links

Report: Liverpool want rapid £22m left back, but Tottenham fancy him too

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas.

According to SDNA, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have both joined the race to sign Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas this summer.

It's claimed that Tsimikas is a man in demand this summer, with Liverpool now viewing him as potential competition for Andrew Robertson at left back.

Yet there's interest from elsewhere too, with Tottenham Hotspur keen as well, whilst Arsenal and Leicester City are also in the race for his signature.

 

Olympiacos would now allegedly want €25million (£22million) for Tsimikas, and Liverpool may be the team best-placed to pay that kind of money.

Tsimikas has impressed this season, racking up seven assists from left back whilst starring in the Champions League and Europa League.

The Greek international is just 23 and looks to have real potential, having used loan spells at Esbjerg and Willem II to build himself up and become a star.

Tsimikas has great pace and attacking quality, and he would certainly be able to offer cover and competition for Robertson if he does make a move to Anfield.

Yet he may actually have a greater shot at first-team action with Spurs, given that Ben Davies is Tottenham's only recognised left back, so Jose Mourinho may be able to challenge Liverpool for his signature.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

