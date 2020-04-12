Quick links

Report: How Liverpool will affect Everton’s bid to sign £142m player

Everton are reportedly interested in former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

According to The Mirror, Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to join Everton or Manchester United due to his previous history with Liverpool.

Everton and United are reported to be interested in signing Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Carlo Ancelotti’s side and the Red Devils are unlikely to tempt the 27-year-old attacking midfielder due to him having played for Liverpool from 2013 until 2018.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the Brazil international, who can operate as a winger as well, according to the report.

 

Stats

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Mirror to be worth £142 million.

The former Inter Milan attacking midfielder is on loan at German and European giants Bayern Munich at the moment.

The 27-year-old has made 15 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Coutinho has also made five starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for the German club this campaign, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

