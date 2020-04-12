Report: Giant Liverpool target being pushed towards England amid claims Klopp wants him

Liverpool reportedly want Olympiacos defender Ousseynou Ba.

According to Sportime, Olympiacos defender Ousseynou Ba is being pushed to England by a new agency amid links to Liverpool.

It's claimed that Ba's superb display against Arsenal in the Europa League back in February set tongues wagging, and one agency has made their move.

The Stellar Group are allegedly keen to facilitate a move for Ba, and have contacted his agent Pierre Issa to try and set the wheels in motion.

Famed for representing Gareth Bale among others, Stellar will now hope to work as an intermediary in a move for Ba, even if Issa is in no rush to secure a big move.

Ba, 24, joined Olympiacos from Gazelec Ajaccio in January 2019 but only started his career in Greece this season, and whilst he has only played 18 games this season, he has shown real promise.

Le Quotidien noted just days ago that Liverpool are keen to sign Ba, with Jurgen Klopp allegedly looking a €20million (£17.5million) deal for the Senegalese defender.

Ba stands at a giant 6ft 4in tall, and may be brought in to compete with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, with Dejan Lovren's future uncertain.

These new reports suggest that a move to England is a real possibility, and Liverpool may well be at the front of the queue for Ba's signature in that case.