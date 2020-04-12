Report: Club hoping for bidding war among Arsenal, Everton and another PL team

Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea reportedly want Lille defender Gabriel.

According to ESPN, Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea are interested in signing Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are confident that they will secure the services of the 22-year-old defender for a transfer fee of £30 million, according to the report.

However, according to the report, Lille are hoping that there will be a bidding war due to interest from Everton and Arsenal.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Gabriel has made 23 starts and one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 for Lille so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

The defender has also played six times in the Champions League for the French club, according to WhoScored.

Lille are fourth in the Ligue 1 table at the moment with 49 points from 28 matches, just a point behind third-placed Rennes.

Football in England and in France is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

It remains to be seen when the summer transfer window will open, and whether clubs will be willing to spend a lot of money on new players amid the economic uncertainty.