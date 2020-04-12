Quick links

Everton

Championship

Premier League

Report: Club could be forced to sell 19-goal Everton target

Tom Thorogood
Joe Gelhardt of Wigan Athletic battles with Morgan Boyes and Rhys Williams of Liverpool during the FA Youth Cup match between Liverpool and Wigan Athletic at Swansway Stadium on February...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton have been linked with Wigan Athletic’s Joe Gelhardt.

Dublin , Ireland - 2 May 2019; Joe Gelhardt of England during a UEFA U17 European Championship Finals portrait session at CityWest Hotel in Saggart, Dublin.

According to The Sun, Wigan Athletic could be forced to sell reported Everton target Joe Gelhardt this summer.

The Covid-19 suspension has caused a strain on English football league clubs.

Championship club Wigan rely on revenue sources outside of TV deals, meaning the Latics are suffering deeply from the global health crisis.

The Sun claim the Wigan players are under pressure to take a 50% wage deferral by the club’s owners, while Gelhardt may be sold to balance the books.

The 17-year-old striker has been linked with Everton.

 

According to the Daily Star, the Premier League side are among several top-flight clubs monitoring his progress ahead of the summer.

Gelhardt has bagged an impressive 19 goals in 27 appearances for England across various youth levels, illustrating his potential.

Born in Liverpool, the forward has made two Championship starts for Wigan this season, with another 13 appearances off the bench.

Wigan manager Paul Cook has called reported Everton target a fantastic talent (Wigan Today).

Everton, meanwhile, could feel their best chance of bridging the gap on the top four is to follow Tottenham Hotspur's model of signing top young talent and developing them into leading stars.

Joseph Gelhardt of England during the U17 International Youth Tournament game between England and Russia at New Meadow on October 14, 2018 in Shrewsbury, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch