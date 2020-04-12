Report: Club could be forced to sell 19-goal Everton target

Everton have been linked with Wigan Athletic’s Joe Gelhardt.

According to The Sun, Wigan Athletic could be forced to sell reported Everton target Joe Gelhardt this summer.

The Covid-19 suspension has caused a strain on English football league clubs.

Championship club Wigan rely on revenue sources outside of TV deals, meaning the Latics are suffering deeply from the global health crisis.

The Sun claim the Wigan players are under pressure to take a 50% wage deferral by the club’s owners, while Gelhardt may be sold to balance the books.

The 17-year-old striker has been linked with Everton.

According to the Daily Star, the Premier League side are among several top-flight clubs monitoring his progress ahead of the summer.

Gelhardt has bagged an impressive 19 goals in 27 appearances for England across various youth levels, illustrating his potential.

Born in Liverpool, the forward has made two Championship starts for Wigan this season, with another 13 appearances off the bench.

Wigan manager Paul Cook has called reported Everton target a fantastic talent (Wigan Today).

Everton, meanwhile, could feel their best chance of bridging the gap on the top four is to follow Tottenham Hotspur's model of signing top young talent and developing them into leading stars.