Report claims precisely why Arsenal want Aaron Ramsey’s teammate

Arsenal are among the clubs linked with Joe Rodon.

The Sun has reported why Arsenal are interested in signing Joe Rodon from Swansea City in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are also interested in securing the services of the 22-year-old central defender.

It has been reported that Arsenal want the Wales international because he has a strong presence on the pitch, “making it hard for opponents to get past him”.

The Swansea defender - who plays with former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey for the Wales national football team - is valued at £20 million, according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Rodon has made 20 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Swansea so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

The Welshman has also made 23 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Swans during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.