Quick links

Arsenal

Swansea City

Championship

Premier League

Report claims precisely why Arsenal want Aaron Ramsey’s teammate

Subhankar Mondal
Wayne Routledge of Swansea City (C) celebrates his goal with team mates Joe Rodon (L), Mike van der Hoorn and Bersant Celina during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are among the clubs linked with Joe Rodon.

Joe Rodon of Swansea City applauds the fans at the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Nottingham Forest at the Liberty Stadium on September 15, 2018...

The Sun has reported why Arsenal are interested in signing Joe Rodon from Swansea City in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are also interested in securing the services of the 22-year-old central defender.

 

It has been reported that Arsenal want the Wales international because he has a strong presence on the pitch, “making it hard for opponents to get past him”.

The Swansea defender - who plays with former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey for the Wales national football team - is valued at £20 million, according to the report.

Joe Rodon of Swansea City applauds the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Swansea City at the Deepdale Stadium on February 01,...

Stats

According to WhoScored, Rodon has made 20 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Swansea so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

The Welshman has also made 23 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Swans during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Joe Rodon of Swansea City reacts to the away fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Swansea City at Craven Cottage, London on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch