Report claims Levy is furious with one Spurs player after recent comments, may sell him

Daniel Levy of Tottenham watches from the stands during the FA Cup match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 25th January 2020.
Tottenham Hotspur may yet lose striker Harry Kane to Manchester United.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United...

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is 'furious' with Harry Kane after recent comments made by the big-name striker.

It's claimed that Kane's comments about voiding the season angered Levy, as that would leave Tottenham in major financial problems, whilst Kane's refusal to outright commit his future to Spurs didn't help either.

Chairman Levy is now believed to be favouring selling Kane for £200million, potentially to Manchester Untied, as Tottenham would need the money given the huge money they owe for their stadium and on other transfers.

 

That £200million fee would see Kane become the most expensive player in history, but it seems unlikely that such a huge price would be paid right now.

The global health crisis means clubs all over the world are worrying about finances, and transfer fees are likely to take a hit for the foreseeable future as a result.

A club splashing £200million on one player seems almost unfathomable right now, and whilst Tottenham may well take that kind of money, whether United would actually offer it is another matter.

Tottenham Hotspur's English chairman Daniel Levy attends the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north...

It's also worth noting that the Mail reported earlier this month that Spurs were actually confident of keeping Kane despite the massive interest in his signature, with the Tottenham board not surprised by his comments.

Levy may well have changed his mind now, but we're ruling this one as unlikely as things stand.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road...

