Report claims Leeds were blown out of water for big-name striker with Elland Road dream

Leeds United allegedly missed out on Erling Braut Haaland.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds United did make an offer for Erling Braut Haaland – but their bid was 'dwarfed' by Red Bull Salzburg.

It's claimed that Leeds tried to sign Haaland from former club Molde, hoping to bring the giant striker back to his home city.

However, Salzburg swooped in with a more lucrative offer, and Haaland headed off to Austria, where he smashed 29 goals in 27 games to earn his big move to Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian is now a world star having scored 12 times in his first 11 Dortmund games, and he looks set for a huge future given that he is still only 19.

Maybe in the future, Haaland will be able to fulfil his dream; in 2017, Haaland admitted to Aftenposten that his dream is to win the Premier League title with Leeds.

The striker was born in Leeds as father Alf Inge was playing for the Whites at the time, so it's no great surprise that he has close ties to the club.

Yet Haaland's decision to reject Leeds is understandable. They're still in the Championship, and not exactly close to being able to fulfil his dream, so heading to Austria to continue his development and earn a big move after that was a sensible strategy – and one that has paid off.

Maybe Leeds will have another chance to sign Haaland in the future, but he is already on a path to stardom that may put him out of reach for many, many years.