Quick links

Leeds United

Report claims Leeds were blown out of water for big-name striker with Elland Road dream

Olly Dawes
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund looks dejected during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund at Borussia-Park on March 7, 2020...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United allegedly missed out on Erling Braut Haaland.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund looks dejected during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund at Borussia-Park on March 7, 2020...

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds United did make an offer for Erling Braut Haaland – but their bid was 'dwarfed' by Red Bull Salzburg.

It's claimed that Leeds tried to sign Haaland from former club Molde, hoping to bring the giant striker back to his home city.

However, Salzburg swooped in with a more lucrative offer, and Haaland headed off to Austria, where he smashed 29 goals in 27 games to earn his big move to Borussia Dortmund.

 

The Norwegian is now a world star having scored 12 times in his first 11 Dortmund games, and he looks set for a huge future given that he is still only 19.

Maybe in the future, Haaland will be able to fulfil his dream; in 2017, Haaland admitted to Aftenposten that his dream is to win the Premier League title with Leeds.

The striker was born in Leeds as father Alf Inge was playing for the Whites at the time, so it's no great surprise that he has close ties to the club.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund celebrate after winning the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund at Wohninvest Weserstadion on February 22,...

Yet Haaland's decision to reject Leeds is understandable. They're still in the Championship, and not exactly close to being able to fulfil his dream, so heading to Austria to continue his development and earn a big move after that was a sensible strategy – and one that has paid off.

Maybe Leeds will have another chance to sign Haaland in the future, but he is already on a path to stardom that may put him out of reach for many, many years.

Erling Braut Haaland of Borussia Dortmund in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch