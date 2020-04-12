Report: Aston Villa seeking big profit on player Dean Smith signed last summer

Aston Villa could sell defender Tyrone Mings this summer.

According to The Daily Star (back page, 12/04), Aston Villa would be seeking £40million for defender Tyrone Mings this summer.

It's claimed that Villa would be looking to almost double their money, having forked out around £25million to sign him from Bournemouth last summer.

If Villa suffer relegation, then Mings is likely to attract interest from Premier League clubs, and Villa are seemingly setting their asking price early.

It would certainly be a healthy profit for Villa, and they're certainly helped by the fact that Mings has become an England international this season.

Mings, 27, starred in Villa's run to promotion at the end of last season, and has been a consistent performer back in the Premier League this term.

The giant defender offers great presence at 6ft 5in tall, whilst he is also an impressive leader and fits the bill as a left-footed centre back – something increasingly desired as teams look to build with balance from the back.

Whether any teams would actually pay £40million is another matter, but Villa are seemingly making clear that he won't come cheap as they attempt to fend off interest in Mings, Jack Grealish and John McGinn.