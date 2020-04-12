Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Report: Aston Villa seeking big profit on player Dean Smith signed last summer

Olly Dawes
Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa looks dejected after defeat in the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 09, 2020 in Leicester, United...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa could sell defender Tyrone Mings this summer.

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa looks dejected after defeat in the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 09, 2020 in Leicester, United...

According to The Daily Star (back page, 12/04), Aston Villa would be seeking £40million for defender Tyrone Mings this summer.

It's claimed that Villa would be looking to almost double their money, having forked out around £25million to sign him from Bournemouth last summer.

 

If Villa suffer relegation, then Mings is likely to attract interest from Premier League clubs, and Villa are seemingly setting their asking price early.

It would certainly be a healthy profit for Villa, and they're certainly helped by the fact that Mings has become an England international this season.

Mings, 27, starred in Villa's run to promotion at the end of last season, and has been a consistent performer back in the Premier League this term.

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

The giant defender offers great presence at 6ft 5in tall, whilst he is also an impressive leader and fits the bill as a left-footed centre back – something increasingly desired as teams look to build with balance from the back.

Whether any teams would actually pay £40million is another matter, but Villa are seemingly making clear that he won't come cheap as they attempt to fend off interest in Mings, Jack Grealish and John McGinn.

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa takes a throw in during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 04, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch