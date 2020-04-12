Odion Ighalo says reported Arsenal target going to be a ‘celebrity’

Victor Osimhen is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has raved about reported Arsenal target Victor Osimhen on Elegbete TV.

According to Lequotidiendufoot.fr, Arsenal are interested in signing Osimhen from Lille in the summer transfer window.

Ighalo, signed on loan by United from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the January transfer window, played with the 21-year-old forward for the Nigeria national football team.

The 30-year-old has raved about the youngster, and his comments will hugely encourage the Arsenal chiefs and the Emirates Stadium faithful.

Ighalo said about Osimhen on Elegbete TV, as transcribed by The London Evening Standard: “He’s the future of Nigerian football. He’s the future, he’s going to do so well in football.

"I always advise him to keep calm, keep working hard and the guy is going to be a celebrity, you know.”

Stats

Osimhen has made 25 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international forward also scored two goals in five Champions League games for the French club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to seen when the summer transfer window opens, and whether clubs will make too many new signings.