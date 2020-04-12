Quick links

Newcastle reportedly eye £15m deal for player Benitez and Middlesbrough wanted

Subhankar Mondal
Benfica's midfielder Rafa Silva celebrates after scoring during the Portuguese league football match SL Benfica vs GD Chaves at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on February 24, 2017.
Benfica’s Rafa Silva is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

Benfica's midfielder Rafa Silva celebrates after scoring during the Portuguese league football match SL Benfica vs CD Tondela at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on January 22, 2017.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United are interested in signing Rafa Silva from Benfica in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Newcastle are aiming to strike a £15 million deal with Portuguese giants Benfica over the transfer of the attacking midfielder.

The Magpies were hoping to scout him further this season, but the global health crisis has put that plan on hold due to the suspension of football, according to the report.

It has also been claimed that the 26-year-old has been looking for a possible move away from Benfica this summer.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Silva has made 13 starts and two substitute appearances in the Portuguese league so far this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in the process.

The attacking midfielder also scored one goal and provided one assist in three Champions League matches, and scored one goal in two Europa League games, according to WhoScored.

Previous interest

This is not the first time that Silva has been linked with a move to Newcastle.

Back in May 2019, the Portugal international’s agent, Antonio Araujo, told Radio Renascenca that the Magpies - then managed by Rafael Benitez - were among the interested clubs (click here to read more).

The Sun (print edition, page 61, August 26, 2018) reported that Middlesbrough tried and failed to sign Silva on loan with an option to buy him for £10 million (click here to read more).

Benfica's forward Rafa Silva controls the ball during the Portuguese league football match Moreirense vs SL Benfica at the Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas stadium in Moreira de...

