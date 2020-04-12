Liverpool reportedly want £44m star who looks to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool have been linked with Marcus Thuram.

Reported Liverpool target Marcus Thuram told DW Kick Off how Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo inspires him to become a better player.

The France U21 international forward is attracting attention for his superb form this season.

According to Express.de, Liverpool are looking at Borussia Monchengladbach duo Dennis Zakaria and Thuram ahead of the summer window.

The German editorial claim Gladbach will seek a £44 million fee for him.

Speaking to DW Kick Off, Thuram says Juventus forward Ronaldo inspires him.

“I know that my first idol when I was little was Ronaldo, the Brazilian one. I don’t really have idols now that I’m a footballer as well,” Thuram explained.

“But there are people who can really inspire you to be a better player. I think the player who can inspire you the most is Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Thuram has been in excellent form for the Rhine club, scoring six goals and adding eight assists in 22 Bundesliga starts.

As the son of former France World Cup winner Lillian Thuram, the Gladbach forward has big boots to fill and he is making rapid progress.

Thuram only moved to Germany from Guingamp last summer. Aside from his goal contributions, he averages 1.8 shots and 2.3 successful take-ons per league game (Whoscored).

Liverpool will look to strengthen as Jurgen Klopp will not want his side to rest on their laurels despite their Premier League dominance this season.

The Covid-19 suspension gives the Reds time to reflect ahead of the transfer window.

Extra fire power may be a top priority, and Thuram’s ability to play in each of the front three positions could make him a viable target.