Liverpool-linked star sends birthday message to Sadio Mane amid transfer claim

Liverpool have been linked with Olympiacos star Ousseynou Ba.

Liverpool won't be focused on transfers right now given the global pandemic, but they are still being linked with potential new signings.

The Reds still look set to win the Premier League title despite the season being suspended until further notice, and Jurgen Klopp probably isn't even thinking about new additions yet.

However, Liverpool are being linked with potential additions, and Sportime claim that the Reds are keen to sign Olympiacos defender Ousseynou Ba.

They note that Sadio Mane recommended him to the Liverpool scouting department having been impressed with his Senegalese compatriot after starring against Arsenal in the Europa League.

Whether that's true or not is another matter, but Ba has certainly impressed for Olympiacos of late, having arrived from French side Gazelec Ajaccio last year.

The 6ft 4in centre back could provide competition for Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip given that Dejan Lovren could move on, and Ba has fuelled the rumours now.

As captured by Tanea, Ba sent an Instagram message to Liverpool winger Mane, wishing him a happy birthday as he turned 28 on Friday.

For now, it's just an innocent message between two players, but it won't exactly slow down suggestions that the pair are close and could end up joining forces at Anfield in the near future.