Is Killing Eve season 4 confirmed? The future is bright for BBC series!

It's finally back, but looking ahead, is Killing Eve season 4 confirmed?

What was the best TV series to emerge in the 2010s?

It's certainly a difficult question as there are so many great series which are regularly cited, such as Game of Thrones, The Leftovers, Mr. Robot, Fleabag, BoJack Horseman, Better Call Saul, Fargo, Orange Is the New Black and beyond.

Reflecting on the last decade, it's clear to see that we're living in the golden age of television, and there's yet another title which reinforces such claims...

Of course, we're talking about the one and only Killing Eve!

Premiering back in 2018, this spy-thriller series - based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings - immediately struck a chord with viewers on such a widespread scale and cemented itself as a bonafide phenomenon with an explosive second season.

Now, the eagerly anticipated third batch of episodes has arrived, but will it have life beyond these?

Is Killing Eve season 4 confirmed?

Yes, Killing Eve season 4 is confirmed. It was renewed months before the premiere of season 3.

It's a confident move, but we're hardly surprised by the decision to plan far ahead with this one, considering it's already proven such a colossal hit with both audiences and critics.

As highlighted by Elle, Sarah Barnett - AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios president - addressed the early renewal, expressing: “How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years. The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle."

She added: "Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle, and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

Also, speaking of Sally Woodward Gentle, she weighed in saying: “I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey. It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early—the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

Killing Eve season 4: Release date?

As of yet, there is no release date for Killing Eve season 4.

However, each season has premiered in April, with seasons 1, 2 and 3 coming in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively. With the early renewal in mind, it would've been wise to anticipate the release of season 4 to be in April 2021.

However, due to the current pandemic, it's uncertain whether production will suffer from significant delays.

At least we have season 3 on screens!

Killing Eve fans celebrate on Twitter

As you'd expect, a number of Killing Eve fans have flocked to Twitter since the renewal announcement to offer their praise and excitement.

Check out a selection of tweets:

what other shows are serving like killing eve currently is?

2 weeks early release, already renewed for season 4.... — emmy (@villanelleves) March 27, 2020

the way killing eve is releasing season 3 earlier and is already renewed for season 4 wow no show is doing it like them — lara (@lgbtizzie) March 27, 2020

A trailer, a two week early release, already renewed for season 4...... Which show is doing it like Killing Eve WHICH pic.twitter.com/qnSH0jXuFW — alena (@joejundercover) March 27, 2020

KILLING EVE RENEWED FOR A SEASON 4 GOOD MORNING LGBT COMMUNITY — eva (@RETR0SES) October 14, 2019

