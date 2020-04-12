Juan Mata describes reported Liverpool target as ‘a great player’

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho is a player in demand, with Liverpool among the clubs linked with the Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Sancho from Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also claimed to want the 20-year-old England international winger this summer.

Sky Sports have claimed that Dortmund will demand at least £100 million as transfer fee for the former Manchester City prospect.

Given the global health crisis and the economic uncertainty at the moment, it is hard to see clubs willing to spend £100 million on a single player.

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson does not think that Sancho will cost £100 million this summer.

Meanwhile, United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has raved about the 20-year-old, who has established himself as one of the best attacking players in the Bundesliga.

Merson told The Daily Star: “All the talk about Jadon Sancho commanding a £100m-plus transfer fee has been blown out of the water if you ask me.

“Borussia Dortmund are said to be demanding in excess of that figure for one of Europe’s hottest young talents, but they can forget it.

“There’s no way that’s going to be happening. It’s gone – over and out. Top clubs can’t be putting staff on furlough and then start forking out that kind of money the minute the transfer window opens.”

Sky Sports quotes Sancho as saying: "Should we sign Jadon Sancho? What do you want me to say? We all know he's a great player.

“He's having a fantastic season at Dortmund. But it's not my responsibility to speak about those things. I like him as a player but I cannot reply to that.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sancho has scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in the Bundesliga, and has scored two goals and provided two assists in the Champions League for Dortmund so far this season.