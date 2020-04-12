Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

‘He ain’t God’: BBC pundit responds when asked about Celtic chief Peter Lawwell

Cetlic Chief Exectutive Peter Lawwell looks on during the William Hill Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on May 27, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Peter Lawwell has been part of Celtic for years.

Tam McManus has strongly defended Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell on Twitter.

The former Hibernian and Dundee forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that the Celtic official does not have as much influence on Scottish football as some might think.

As reported by The Scottish Sun, Dundee did not vote on Friday’s motion to finish the season.

 

The report has claimed that The Dee could now propose a motion about league reconstruction.

McManus has responded to a Celtic fan on Twitter regarding any influence Lawwell may have had on Dundee’s vote.

Tricky situation

If the season is to finish now and the prize money distributed among the clubs, it would help a lot of the teams in Scotland.

Football in Scotland has been suspended until June 10 at least, and no games will be played until July.

Maybe a league construction for the 2020-21 campaign is the best option at the moment, but one suspects that there will be some clubs who will want the season to be completed.

