Having ‘torched’ Rangers ace, David Provan now praises him

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is an important player in Steven Gerrard’s side.

Celtic legend David Provan has praised Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in The Scottish Sun.

The former Celtic winger has been impressed with the Rangers star helping his Colombian compatriots amid the global health crisis.

As reported by The Scottish Sun earlier this month, the 23-year-old has been delivering emergency food parcels in his hometown of Cerete.

It has been reported that Morelos also recently pledged £75,000 to Colombia’s fight against the disease.

 

Celtic legend Provan has praised the Rangers striker for being in the frontline instead of taking the easy option of writing out cheques.

However, the Scotsman has also pointed out that Morelos’s indiscipline in the Scottish Premiership has blown away Steven Gerrard’s side’s chances of winning the title this season.

Rangers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place, but they do have a game in hand.

According to Transfermarkt, Morelos has scored 12 goals and provided three assists in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, and he has also been sent off twice and has been cautioned three times.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “While Alfredo Morelos’ early-season goals had Rangers title challengers, his indiscipline blew the club’s chances.

“But having torched Morelos for his petulance on the pitch I have to admire his bravery during this pandemic.

“Having pledged 75k to help Colombia’s Covid-19 fight, Morelos is distributing food parcels in his poverty stricken hometown of Cerete.

“Wealthy players writing out cheques is one thing, putting yourself at risk on the front line is another altogether.”

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

