Defender hopes ‘unbelievable’ player linked with Liverpool is at Leeds United next season

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in Ben White, currently on loan at Leeds United.

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has told Sky Sports that he hopes that Ben White stays at the club next season.

White joined Championship club Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2019.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has provided two assists in 37 Championship matches, and has also played twice in the EFL Cup and once in the FA Cup so far this season.

Cooper has been impressed with the displays produced by the 22-year-old central defender, and hopes that the youngster stays at Elland Road beyond the summer.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring the youngster and have been impressed with him.

Cooper told Sky Sports about White, as transcribed by The Yorkshire Evening Post: “To reach the levels he consistently has done in every single game has been unbelievable.

“I think the lads will vouch for me here - off the pitch he is thick and thieves but he goes onto that pitch, you would never know that.

“He’s such an intelligent defender and I think he is going to go on to have an unbelievable career - hopefully that can be with Leeds United.”

Uncertain future

While Leeds fans would love to see White stay at Elland Road next season, the fact is that Brighton hold the key to his future.

If the Seagulls retain their top-flight status, then they will surely want to give White a chance in the first team and see what he can do in the Premier League.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.