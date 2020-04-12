Club reportedly seek £9m for West Ham and Everton target tipped for PL move

West Ham United and Everton have been linked with Ola Aina.

According to Calciomercato, Torino will seek at least £9 million for West Ham United and Everton target Ola Aina this summer.

The former Chelsea fullback is tipped for a return to the Premier League.

Aina came through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge and moved to Torino permanently last summer after an impressive loan spell at the club.

The Nigeria international, however, could be set to return to England.

The Italian editorial Calciomercato claim Torino will seek a similar fee to what they paid, while West Ham and Everton are both cited as suitors.

The Hammers have had problems at right-back all season.

Pablo Zabaleta is ageing, while Ryan Fredericks has been inconsistent since joining the club from fellow London side Fulham.

It came as a surprise to see West Ham fail to sign a right-back in January, but they will surely strengthen that position this summer.

Everton, on the other hand, will likely look to sign a right-sided defender amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the futures of Jonjoe Kenny and Monaco loanee Djibril Sidibe.

Aina has started 15 Serie A games for Torino this season. He has averaged 1.4 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per league encounter (Whoscored).

Still young at 23, Aina has the best years of his career ahead of him and his versatility means he can play at either fullback position.