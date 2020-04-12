Quick links

West Ham United

Everton

Premier League

Serie A

Club reportedly seek £9m for West Ham and Everton target tipped for PL move

Tom Thorogood
Chelseas Ola Aina during the Checkatrade Trophy Southern Group C match between Chelsea U21 and Oxford United at Stamford Bridge on November 8, 2016 in London, England.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United and Everton have been linked with Ola Aina.

Ola Aina of Nigeria during the Nigeria Training at the The hive on May 31, 2018 in Barnet United Kingdom

According to Calciomercato, Torino will seek at least £9 million for West Ham United and Everton target Ola Aina this summer.

The former Chelsea fullback is tipped for a return to the Premier League.

Aina came through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge and moved to Torino permanently last summer after an impressive loan spell at the club.

The Nigeria international, however, could be set to return to England.

The Italian editorial Calciomercato claim Torino will seek a similar fee to what they paid, while West Ham and Everton are both cited as suitors.

 

The Hammers have had problems at right-back all season.

Pablo Zabaleta is ageing, while Ryan Fredericks has been inconsistent since joining the club from fellow London side Fulham.

It came as a surprise to see West Ham fail to sign a right-back in January, but they will surely strengthen that position this summer.

Everton, on the other hand, will likely look to sign a right-sided defender amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the futures of Jonjoe Kenny and Monaco loanee Djibril Sidibe.

Aina has started 15 Serie A games for Torino this season. He has averaged 1.4 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per league encounter (Whoscored).

Still young at 23, Aina has the best years of his career ahead of him and his versatility means he can play at either fullback position.

Ola Aina (Torino FC) during the Tim Cup football match between Torino FC and ACF Fiorentina at Olympic Grande Torino Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch