‘Class’: Some Arsenal fans react to reports club could sign record-breaker for free

Arsenal have been linked with Napoli’s Dries Mertens.

Some Arsenal supporters have taken to Twitter to comment on reports they could sign Napoli’s Dries Mertens on a free transfer.

The Belgium international forward is out of contract this summer.

According to Il Mattino, Arsenal are interested in signing Napoli forward Mertens in the summer transfer window.

Reacting to the reports on Twitter, some Arsenal fans feel Mertens would be a good addition at the Premier League club.

Front 3 of Mertens Auba Pepe, holy — AFC_noahmk (@afc_noahmk) April 11, 2020

That’s good hopefully he can get on his way now — louis (@louis16303766) April 11, 2020

He's class, sorta like Vardy doesn't play like his age — Pablo Mari's English Son (@AlfieRushen) April 11, 2020

Yes okay with it. But only as a backup. We can actually sell Lacazette and invest that money in other positions. We already have Auba/Martinelli/Nketiah/Balogun for the ST positions. Mertens can play both ST and as a winger so it's a bonus. — SwarnyGooner (@GoonerSwarny) April 11, 2020

He issa Good team player and why not for free? — 〽️ (@MGKLAHK) April 11, 2020

Good signing if it happens — lelouch (@nkojx) April 11, 2020

I would only want this to happen as an additional signing not as a direct replacement.. We should be looking at younger and better to replace Lacazette — Marc Tyler (@MarcGibbons4) April 11, 2020

2 seasons max — Melv (@_MrFillS) April 11, 2020

Mertens has made 12 starts and eight substitute appearances in Serie A for Napoli so far this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 32-year-old wrote his name into Napoli history last October as his two goals against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League saw him overtake Diego Maradona’s scoring record in Naples.

The Covid-19 virus has prompted a suspension to football across Europe’s major leagues.

But that hasn’t stopped some clubs from looking ahead to the summer and eyeing potential deals to improve the squad.

Arsenal face an interesting summer under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enters the final 12 months of his contract and may leave.

Mertens can play through the middle or out wide. He could help soften the blow of an Aubameyang exit, especially if he arrives on a free transfer.