Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Serie A

‘Class’: Some Arsenal fans react to reports club could sign record-breaker for free

Tom Thorogood
Dries Mertens on December 30, 2019 in Naples, Italy.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have been linked with Napoli’s Dries Mertens.

Dries Mertens in action during an SSC Napoli training session on January 30, 2020 in Naples, Italy.

Some Arsenal supporters have taken to Twitter to comment on reports they could sign Napoli’s Dries Mertens on a free transfer.

The Belgium international forward is out of contract this summer.

According to Il Mattino, Arsenal are interested in signing Napoli forward Mertens in the summer transfer window.

Reacting to the reports on Twitter, some Arsenal fans feel Mertens would be a good addition at the Premier League club.

 

Mertens has made 12 starts and eight substitute appearances in Serie A for Napoli so far this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 32-year-old wrote his name into Napoli history last October as his two goals against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League saw him overtake Diego Maradona’s scoring record in Naples.

The Covid-19 virus has prompted a suspension to football across Europe’s major leagues.

But that hasn’t stopped some clubs from looking ahead to the summer and eyeing potential deals to improve the squad.

Arsenal face an interesting summer under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enters the final 12 months of his contract and may leave.

Mertens can play through the middle or out wide. He could help soften the blow of an Aubameyang exit, especially if he arrives on a free transfer.

Dries Mertens of Napoli celebrates with Elseid Hysaj and Piotr Zielinski after the goal of 1-2 during the football Serie A match Us Sassuolo v SSC Napoli at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch