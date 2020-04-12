Axed Arsenal man reportedly wanted by Tottenham after developing two Arteta favourites

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want ex-Arsenal man Steve Morrow.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are considering bringing in former Arsenal man Steve Morrow to replace John McDermott.

McDermott recently left Tottenham to become The FA's assistant technical director, bringing an end to an impressive spell with Spurs.

McDermott leaves a big hole for Spurs to fill having served as the club's head of academy coaching and development, but Tottenham may not look too far for a replacement.

It's claimed that Spurs are looking to move for ex-Arsenal man Steve Morrow, who was axed by the Gunners back in November after they restructured their academy setup.

Morrow, 49, not only spent 11 years with the Gunners finding youth players, but also spent 10 years with the club as a player, meaning he is something of an Arsenal favourite.

Yet he could now head to Tottenham to get back into the Premier League, with his record at Arsenal lending itself towards replacing McDermott at Spurs.

Morrow is credited with finding the likes of Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah, two early favourites of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, as well as first-teamers Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock.

There may well be a hint of 'scout claiming the credit for successful players' about that, but Morrow undoubtedly played some role in them emerging through the Arsenal ranks and into the first team.

Tottenham will see that and believe he can be the ideal McDermott replacement, and the fact that he is out of work should be hugely appealing too.