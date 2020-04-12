Quick links

Arsenal player suggests his future linked with Sergio Aguero decision

Subhankar Mondal
Referee Jarred Gillett gives the Wanderers a free kick close to goal after Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez picked up the ball after being passed to by a team mate Emiliano Martinez...
Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero are Argentine compatriots.

Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 31, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero have a few things in common.

Both are Argentine, both were at Independiente when they were younger, and both play for Premier League clubs.

Martinez was on the books of Argentine side Independiente from 2008 until 2010 before he made the switch to Arsenal.

 

Aguero started his professional club football career at El Rojo before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2006 and was transferred to City in 2011 for an initial transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £35 million.

While the 31-year-old striker has established himself as one of the best ever strikers in the Premier League and is a legend at City, Martinez has failed to cement his place in the Arsenal starting lineup.

The 27-year-old Argentine goalkeeper has had loan spells Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers among other clubs.

Martinez has said that he is open to returning to Independiente in the future, and has suggested that he will do so when Aguero goes back to the Argentine club.

 

Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal during the International Champions Cup match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at FedExField on July 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland.

Martinez told TNT Sports: "Well, when Kun Agüero returns, I think about it too,”

“It’s the club he loves; I’ll tell you that… The truth is that you can never rule that out. I’m open to everything, especially with this British stuff.

“I played in Argentina until I was 17 or 18. I’m never going to say no to the chance of coming back, maybe in two or three years I’ll be looking forward to it.”

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero participates in a training session at the StubHub Center on July 25, 2017 in Carson, California.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

