Arsenal player suggests his future linked with Sergio Aguero decision

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero have a few things in common.

Both are Argentine, both were at Independiente when they were younger, and both play for Premier League clubs.

Martinez was on the books of Argentine side Independiente from 2008 until 2010 before he made the switch to Arsenal.

Aguero started his professional club football career at El Rojo before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2006 and was transferred to City in 2011 for an initial transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £35 million.

While the 31-year-old striker has established himself as one of the best ever strikers in the Premier League and is a legend at City, Martinez has failed to cement his place in the Arsenal starting lineup.

The 27-year-old Argentine goalkeeper has had loan spells Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers among other clubs.

Martinez has said that he is open to returning to Independiente in the future, and has suggested that he will do so when Aguero goes back to the Argentine club.

Martinez told TNT Sports: "Well, when Kun Agüero returns, I think about it too,”

“It’s the club he loves; I’ll tell you that… The truth is that you can never rule that out. I’m open to everything, especially with this British stuff.

“I played in Argentina until I was 17 or 18. I’m never going to say no to the chance of coming back, maybe in two or three years I’ll be looking forward to it.”