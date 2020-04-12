Quick links

Aaron Ramsey describes reported Everton target as ‘unbelievable’

Subhankar Mondal
Chris Gunter looks on as Aaron Ramsey controls the ball during a Wales Training Session at Principality Stadium on October 10, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales.
Everton are reportedly interested in Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on December 4, 2018 in St Albans, England.

Aaron Ramsey raved about reported Everton target Gareth Bale during an Instagram Live video chat with One Director band-member Niall Horan.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who now plays for Italian and European giants Juventus, is a teammate of Real Madrid winger Bale for the Wales national football team.

According to 90min.com, Everton are interested in signing the former Tottenham Hotspur winger from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Ramsey said about Bale during an Instagram Live video chat with One Director band-member Niall Horan: “He is unbelievable as well. When he is in full flow, he is something. He is so powerful, he is quick, taking on players, banging in goals from all sorts of angles.”

 

Unlikely summer transfer

Bale is a very good winger who would be a massive signing for Everton, but a summer transfer does seem unlikely at the moment.

After all, due to the global health crisis, there is economic uncertainty, and clubs may not be willing to spend too much money on transfers and new players.

The 30-year-old earns £600,000 per week as salary at Madrid, according to The Mirror, and it is hard to see Everton pay that much money amid the current situation.

Meanwhile, Everton have failed with an offer of €45 million (£39.54m) for Fiorentina striker Andrea Belotti, but the Toffees are willing to increase it, according to Tuttosport.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid runs with the ball during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Granada CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 05, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

