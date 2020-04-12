Aaron Ramsey describes reported Everton target as ‘unbelievable’

Everton are reportedly interested in Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

Aaron Ramsey raved about reported Everton target Gareth Bale during an Instagram Live video chat with One Director band-member Niall Horan.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who now plays for Italian and European giants Juventus, is a teammate of Real Madrid winger Bale for the Wales national football team.

According to 90min.com, Everton are interested in signing the former Tottenham Hotspur winger from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Ramsey said about Bale during an Instagram Live video chat with One Director band-member Niall Horan: “He is unbelievable as well. When he is in full flow, he is something. He is so powerful, he is quick, taking on players, banging in goals from all sorts of angles.”

Unlikely summer transfer

Bale is a very good winger who would be a massive signing for Everton, but a summer transfer does seem unlikely at the moment.

After all, due to the global health crisis, there is economic uncertainty, and clubs may not be willing to spend too much money on transfers and new players.

The 30-year-old earns £600,000 per week as salary at Madrid, according to The Mirror, and it is hard to see Everton pay that much money amid the current situation.

Meanwhile, Everton have failed with an offer of €45 million (£39.54m) for Fiorentina striker Andrea Belotti, but the Toffees are willing to increase it, according to Tuttosport.